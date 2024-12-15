Tyson Walker News: Posts double-double

Walker played 39 minutes Saturday during the Legends' 107-98 win versus Birmingham and compiled 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and a block.

Walker had an effective shooting performance during Saturday's victory as he finished third on the team in points scored while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep. He also managed to rack up a season-high 12 assists en route to recording his second double-double across his last three games played.