Tyson Walker News: Reaches 20-point mark vs. San Diego

Walker recorded 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 99-86 victory against the San Diego Clippers.

Walker was coming off a sluggish performance in his last game Monday against Austin, shooting 4-for-15 from the field, but he bounced back to reach the 20-point threshold for the second time in his last three appearances Thursday night. The Michigan State product also made his mark on the defensive end, reaching three steals for the first time since Dec. 6.