TyTy Washington News: Inks deal with LAC

The Clippers signed Washington to a one-year contract Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After not receiving a qualifying offer from the Suns before the June 29 deadline, Washington will get a chance at a fresh start with what will be his fourth team in the NBA. The Kentucky product played in 16 regular-season games for Phoenix during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.2 points across 7.4 minutes per game.