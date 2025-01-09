TyTy Washington News: Leads Valley in G League win

Washington notched 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over Stockton.

Washington was one of five Valley players who scored in double digits in this win, and he led the team in scoring with an impressively efficient performance. The former Kentucky standout, who's playing on a two-way deal with the Valley Suns, has made just two appearances in the G League but has racked up a total of 53 points (21-for-37 from the field) in those two outings.