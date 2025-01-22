TyTy Washington News: Posts 28 points in G League

Washington finished with 28 points (10-14 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Valley Suns' 117-114 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Washington is signed to a two-way deal with Phoenix, but he's made just four appearances with the parent club all season and should continue to handle a featured role for Valley. Over his 20 appearances in the G League this season, Washington is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest.