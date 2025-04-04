TyTy Washington News: Triple-doubles in G League semis

Washington racked up 39 points (16-32 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 G League semifinals loss to the Stockton Kings.

Washington dominated the Valley Suns' usage and recorded his second G League triple-double in 2024-25, but it wasn't enough to propel the team to victory. The two-way player has logged 7.9 minutes per game over 13 appearances with Phoenix this year, and he's now a candidate to be transferred back to the NBA to provide backcourt depth. In the G League regular season and postseason, Washington averaged 22.7 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes while shooting 41.8 percent from deep across 34 contests.