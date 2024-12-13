TyTy Washington News: Well-rounded game in G League win

Washington notched 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 34 minutes in the Valley Suns' 106-100 G League win over the South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Washington led the Valley Suns in scoring while posting his fifth 20-plus-point outing over seven G League Tip-Off Tournament matchups. The two-way guard has seen minimal playing time at the NBA level, though he has averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 33.6 minutes per contest in the G League.