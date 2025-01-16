Tyus Jones News: Dishes out team-high 10 assists

Jones racked up nine points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-123 victory over Washington.

It was the 28-year-old veteran guard's highest output in assists since he dished out 11 dimes during the Dec. 13 win over Utah, but Jones has now failed to hit double figures in scoring in six of his last seven games. His minutes have also fluctuated lately largely due to his defensive shortcomings, occasionally ceding playing time late in games to the likes of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. However, Jones remains among the league's elites when it comes to assist to turnover ratio, and he should continue to be a strong source of dimes with solid shooting splits.