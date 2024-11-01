Tyus Jones News: Sets team high in assists Thursday

Jones chipped in seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 victory over the Clippers.

Jones led the Suns with a team-high 11 assists Thursday. The 28-year-old has been a significant part of the lineup, playing 30-plus minutes in every game and dishing out seven or more assists in three of them. Through five regular-season outings, Jones has averaged 9.4 points, 7.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor across 32.4 minutes per game.