Ulrich Chomche News: Gets 24 minutes in G League

Chomche tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 24 minutes Wednesday in the G League Raptors 905's 101-95 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Chomche posted his best scoring performance of the season and led the team in rebounds. It's also worth noting that he logged 24 minutes Wednesday after playing 14 minutes in both of his first two appearances of the G League season. The rookie second-round pick has made just one appearance at the NBA level for Toronto and will continue to see most of his minutes with the 905 in 2024-25.