Ulrich Chomche News: Perfect from field in G League

Chomche recorded 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 130-115 win over the Long Island Nets.

Chomche posted a perfect shooting performance in the post, raising his season average from the field to 57.5 percent over seven games. The 6-11 center continues to show that he's a capable scorer down low but hasn't put it together in consecutive appearances. Chomche has scored in double figures in three of his last six games, tallying 17 total blocks over this stretch.