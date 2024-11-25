Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ulrich Chomche headshot

Ulrich Chomche News: Perfect from field in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 11:30am

Chomche recorded 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 130-115 win over the Long Island Nets.

Chomche posted a perfect shooting performance in the post, raising his season average from the field to 57.5 percent over seven games. The 6-11 center continues to show that he's a capable scorer down low but hasn't put it together in consecutive appearances. Chomche has scored in double figures in three of his last six games, tallying 17 total blocks over this stretch.

Ulrich Chomche
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now