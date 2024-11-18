Fantasy Basketball
Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Wembanyama (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Wembanyama missed Saturday's loss to Dallas, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Before the absence, the second-year superstar had averaged 34.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 33.3 minutes per game over his prior four appearances. If Wembanyama remains sidelined for Tuesday's contest, Zach Collins would likely draw another start.

Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

