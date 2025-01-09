Victor Wembanyama News: Double-doubles despite struggles

Wembanyama racked up 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Bucks.

The Bucks found a way to keep Wembanyama in check throughout most of the game, but the Frenchman still found a way to record a double-double with three blocks, which speaks volumes of how dominant he can be on both ends of the court when at his best. Wembanyama pushed his double-double streak to four games, though, and he's also recorded multiple blocks for the 14th straight contest. Even when he's not at his best, the second-year big man is capable of delivering above-average stat lines.