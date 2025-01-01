Victor Wembanyama News: Makes history again

Wembanyama amassed 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 122-86 victory over the Clippers.

With another impressive performance to close out December, Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to amass 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists and 40 three-pointers in a calendar month. The second-year center has recorded multiple rejections in 10 straight games, averaging 29.3 points, 9.3 boards, 4.9 blocks, 4.0 assists and 3.7 threes, and he's lapping the field in blocks on the season -- Wembanyama's 3.9 a game is more than a full block better than second-place Walker Kessler's 2.8.