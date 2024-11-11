Victor Wembanyama News: Monster double-double in win

Wembanyama finished Monday's 116-96 win over the Kings with 34 points (13-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.

Wembanyama posted game highs in points, rebounds and blocks while hitting a game-best six three-pointers on 12 attempts. The second-year big man was unstoppable as he scored the rock efficiently at every level, and he killed the Kings on defense with four steals-plus-blocks in the blowout victory. The 20-year-old has tallied a block in every game this season, and he has amassed 25 blocks across his last five outings. Moreover, Wembanyama has drilled six three-pointers in two consecutive games. His two-way abilities continue to make him a top option across fantasy formats.