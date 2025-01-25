Victor Wembanyama News: Nabs double-double in defeat

Wembanyama had 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 136-98 loss to the Pacers.

Wembanyama logged his 20th outing with double-digit points and boards, leading both sides in rebounding during the loss. The second-year big man also finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Harrison Barnes (25 points). Wembanyama continues to stuff the stat sheet on both ends of the floor, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 20.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.