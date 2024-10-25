Victor Wembanyama News: Poor shooting display Thursday

Wembanyama ended with 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to Dallas.

Wembanyama finished just one rebound away from opening the 2024-25 season with a double-double, but this wasn't his best performance, as he looked rusty on offense and a step slow on defense at times. The fact that Wembanyama barely played in the preseason was noticeable in this season's debut, although matching up with the reigning Western Conference champions was far from ideal to open the campaign, too. The star big man should figure things out rather quickly, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned after just one game in which he didn't perform up to his standards.