Victor Wembanyama News: Shines in win over Denver

Wembanyama closed with 35 points (14-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 113-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Even though Wembanyama had the daunting task of dealing with Nikola Jokic on both ends of the court, the Frenchman had another epic performance and filled the stat sheet admirably while leading the Spurs to a huge road win. This was his third game with more than 30 points over his last five appearances, and he's recorded at least one tally in each of the six major categories four times in that stretch. During that five-game span, the second-year big man is averaging an impressive stat line of 31.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 blocks, 0.8 steals and 3.6 three-pointers made per game.