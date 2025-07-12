Menu
VJ Edgecombe Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 12, 2025 at 2:14pm

Edgecombe (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Hornets, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Edgecombe will miss his third straight game this summer due to a sprained left thumb. However, there is optimism that the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will return at some point during Summer League. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
