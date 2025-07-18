Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Vladislav Goldin headshot

Vladislav Goldin News: Double-double in SL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 6:10pm

Goldin closed with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks across 22 minutes in Friday's 93-92 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Goldin dominated the paint in Friday's Summer League finale, posting a double-double and swatting four shots. He joined the Heat on a two-way deal after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, following a strong fifth-year senior campaign at Michigan.

Vladislav Goldin
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now