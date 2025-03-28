Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler Injury: Questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Kessler (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest after appearing in each of the club's last seven outings. Moreover, Larsen added that the big man appeared to be under the weather in the locker room following Thursday's loss to Houston. If Kessler is sidelined against the Nuggets, Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe could see a bump in minutes.

