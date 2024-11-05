Walker Kessler News: Grabs career-high 16 rebounds

Kessler finished with 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 135-126 victory over the Bulls.

The 16 boards were Kessler's career high, surpassing the mark of 15 he set last season -- ironically, also in Chicago in November. After struggling with consistency through Utah's first four games, Kessler has found his groove with back-to-back double-doubles, totaling 30 points, 30 rebounds, nine blocks and two assists while missing just two shots from the field. Kessler's numbers could take a hit when Lauri Markkanen (back) returns, but fantasy managers are getting what they wanted out of Kessler as a whole thus far if they drafted him in season-long formats.