Walker Kessler News: Nabs double-double in loss

Kessler supplied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Oklahoma City.

Kessler posted his 18th double-double of the season in an extremely efficient performance from the field, albeit in a losing effort. The big man also recorded multiple blocks for the 25th time through 34 regular-season appearances, and he is on pace to tie his career high of 2.4 swats per game. Over his last five outings, Kessler has averaged 14.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 78.0 percent from the field in 30.6 minutes per contest.