Walker Kessler News: Pulls down 17 boards

Kessler provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 win over the Magic.

Kessler recorded a double-double for the fourth time across his last five outings, and the big man continues to be among the most productive two-way interior presences in the league. Even though his scoring numbers remain subpar, as he hasn't reached the 15-point mark since Dec. 13, he should remain valuable in fantasy due to his rebounding and shot-blocking skills. He's averaging 10.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per game over his last five games.