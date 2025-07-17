Will Richard News: Struggles to find shooting touch

Richard collected seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 81-69 Summer League loss to the Raptors.

Richard struggled to dial it in from beyond the arc but managed to lead the team in assists. It was a rough night overall for Golden State, as Chris Manon was the only player to log double-digit points in the loss.