Will Riley Injury: Won't play Saturday
Riley (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Riley has played his last game during the Las Vegas Summer League. The Illinois product played in only two games, averaging 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three-point range.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now