Wooga Poplar News: Signs Exhibit 10 pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 28, 2025 at 10:05am

Poplar signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bulls on Saturday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com reports.

Poplar is set to join Chicago for Summer League on a non-guaranteed contract and compete for a roster spot. The 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.9 minutes per game in 36 appearances during his senior season at Villanova.

