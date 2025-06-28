Wooga Poplar News: Signs Exhibit 10 pact
Poplar signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bulls on Saturday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com reports.
Poplar is set to join Chicago for Summer League on a non-guaranteed contract and compete for a roster spot. The 22-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.9 minutes per game in 36 appearances during his senior season at Villanova.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now