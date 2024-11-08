Xavier Tillman News: No production in spot start Friday

Tillman played six minutes and logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in Friday's 108-104 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Tillman got his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Friday alongside Al Horford as Luke Kornet was sidelined due to a left hamstring injury. Tillman saw playing time only in the first quarter, during which he missed all three of his three-point attempts before being subbed out by Sam Hauser. Despite the spot start, Tillman's six minutes were the least amount on the Celtics as Neemias Queta played 27 minutes off the bench. Tillman isn't expected to produce much fantasy value on a talented Boston squad.