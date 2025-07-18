Yang Hansen News: Done for Summer League

Hansen (rest) won't play for the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Hansen turned a lot of heads during Summer League, as he might be a player who can contribute right away for his team once the 2025-26 campaign gets underway. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft finished with a strong outing on July 16 against the Pelicans, putting up 15 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.