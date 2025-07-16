Yang Hansen News: Flashes potential in full stat line

Hansen posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 93-87 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Hansen provided a full stat line Tuesday, tying for the team lead in swats in the process. While the rookie first-rounder is a fairly raw talent, his pathway to playing time as a reserve behind starter Donovan Clingan was cleared up quite a bit by the departure of Deandre Ayton this offseason. Even so, Hansen will still need to leapfrog Robert Williams (knee) and Duop Reath for Portland's backup center role in 2025-26.