Yuki Kawamura News: Logs double-double in G League

Kawamura played 40 minutes Monday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 113-104 loss versus the Legends and compiled 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists, six steals and a block.

Kawamura had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the Hustle in points scored, assists and steals en route to compiling his fifth double-double of the season in just 10 games played. The two-way player has only seen limited action across his 17 outings in the NBA so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.