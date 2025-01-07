Yuki Kawamura News: Makes brief cameo in return

Kawamura (shoulder) tallied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across two minutes in Monday's 119-104 win over the Mavericks.

Kawamura made his return to action after missing the Grizzlies' previous three games with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. He was technically part of head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation Monday, as Kawamura entered the game with 4:54 left in the first quarter before checking out with 2:36 remaining after committing his second foul. Kawamura didn't re-enter the contest at any point after that, so he'll likely find himself back outside of the rotation Thursday versus the Rockets, barring the banged-up Grizzlies losing another player to an injury.