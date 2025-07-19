Yuki Kawamura News: Signs two-way deal with Chicago

The Bulls signed Kawamura to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kawamura made a significant impression during his time in the Las Vegas Summer League, playing in five games. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game, shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Grizzlies, but rarely saw the floor, averaging 4.2 minutes across 22 regular-season games.