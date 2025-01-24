Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 10:57am

Missi (illness) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

After missing the last two games, Missi will return to the floor for the Pelicans for Friday's game on the road in Memphis. The rookie big man has played well in his first season with New Orleans, averaging 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 56.3 percent from the field.

