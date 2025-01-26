Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Could return Monday

Risacher (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Risacher has been sidelined for the Hawks' last six games due to a left adductor strain, but the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has a chance to make his return Monday. The 19-year-old has started in 37 of his 39 appearances this season, averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 steals across 23.7 minutes per game. If available Monday, Risacher could take on heavy minutes right away with Trae Young (hamstring) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) ruled out and with De'Andre Hunter (illness) and Larry Nance (hand) listed as questionable.