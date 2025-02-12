Zach Collins News: Logs 12 minutes in team debut

Collins logged five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 loss to the Pistons.

Collins made his season debut for the Bulls, playing a limited role off the bench. The Bulls were embarrassed in this one, meaning their rotation was very hard to get a read on. At this point, it is unclear whether Collins will feature on a nightly basis or simply be used as an emergency piece, as required.