Zach Collins News: Plays five minutes

Collins chipped in two points (1-1 FG) and one assist over five minutes during Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Although he didn't see much run in this game, Collins saw his role increase in 2024-25 following his trade from the Spurs. He appeared in 28 games for Chicago, averaging 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 19.7 minutes per game.