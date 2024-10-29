Zach Collins News: Serviceable effort Monday

Collins recorded 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 13 minutes during Monday's 106-101 loss to the Rockets.

Collins played limited minutes off the bench but finished the night with a serviceable fantasy line. As long as Victor Wembanyama is healthy, Collins is unlikely to play more than about 15 minutes on any given night. He does have the ability to chip in on both ends of the floor but without the playing time, he simply can't be trusted outside of very deep leagues.