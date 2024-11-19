Fantasy Basketball
Zach Edey Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 3:43pm

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that Edey (ankle) went through imaging that looked promising, though he should be considered week-to-week moving forward, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The rookie big man sprained his left ankle during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Nuggets, and he is expected to miss at least a week due to the injury. Edey has produced a promising start to his rookie campaign, during which he has averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals across 20.1 minutes in 14 regular-season outings. Brandon Clarke and Jay Huff are candidates for an uptick in playing time while Edey is sidelined.

