Zach Edey Injury: Iffy for Wednesday vs. Nets

Edey is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nets due to right calf soreness.

Edey is dealing with a sore calf and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. The big man has started in all four of his regular-season appearances, and he has averaged 7.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per game. However, the 22-year-old has played only 27 total minutes over the last two games, and the Grizzlies have opted for a deep frontcourt rotation with Santi Aldama, Jay Huff, Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke all receiving double-digit playing time off the bench.