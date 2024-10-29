Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey Injury: Iffy for Wednesday vs. Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Edey is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nets due to right calf soreness.

Edey is dealing with a sore calf and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. The big man has started in all four of his regular-season appearances, and he has averaged 7.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per game. However, the 22-year-old has played only 27 total minutes over the last two games, and the Grizzlies have opted for a deep frontcourt rotation with Santi Aldama, Jay Huff, Jake LaRavia and Brandon Clarke all receiving double-digit playing time off the bench.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News