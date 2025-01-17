Zach Edey Injury: Leaves early Friday

Edey will not return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to an injury to his nose. He finished with four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and one assist in seven minutes.

Edey took an elbow to the face, resulting in him bleeding profusely. The Grizzlies were quick to rule him out for the contest, though Memphis held a big lead at the time and may just have opted to shut him down for precautionary reasons. Edey totaled four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and one assist in seven minutes prior to being ruled out.