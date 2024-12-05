Zach Edey Injury: Likely to miss two more weeks
Coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday that the Grizzlies weren't comfortable with where Edey (ankle) was in his recovery process, and he'll be monitored for a potential return to game action over the next couple of weeks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Edey is expected to miss more time due to a left ankle sprain, and he hasn't played since Nov. 17. The rookie big man was assigned to the club's G League affiliate -- the Mempis Hustle -- to get a practice in on Wednesday, though it seemingly did not go according to plan as he's now behind his original schedule for a return to game action. Jay Huff, Santi Aldama and Jake LaRavia should continue seeing an uptick in playing time with Edey sidelined.
