Zach Edey headshot

Zach Edey Injury: Nearing return to game action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:24pm

Edey (concussion protocol), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings, is progressing well after testing and is expected to return either Friday or Saturday against the Warriors, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Edey has missed the club's last two games while going through the league's concussion protocol. The rookie big man has shown concussion-like symptoms, though the club determined that he is dealing with a complex migraine. If Edey remains sidelined, Jay Huff should continue to see a bump in playing time.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
