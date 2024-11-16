Zach Edey News: Just misses double-double Friday

Edey chipped in 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench. during Friday's 123-118 loss to Golden State.

The rookie center has looked comfortable since moving to the second unit, and over four games off the bench Edey is averaging 13.0 points, 7.8 boards, 1.8 steals, 1.3 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.8 minutes a contest while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor. The defensive production in particular is very encouraging, and Edey has recorded at least one block and one steal in all four of those appearances off the bench.