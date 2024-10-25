Zach Edey News: Near double-double vs. Houston

Edey closed with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to the Rockets.

Edey was one rebound shy Friday from registering his first-career NBA double-double as he led the Grizzlies with nine boards, four of which came on the offensive side of the floor. The rookie center out of Purdue managed to put up 10 field-goal attempts, which is a good sign that he'll have his opportunities on offense alongside Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Edey and the Grizzlies will head back home to host Paolo Banchero and the Magic on Saturday.