Zach Edey News: Only 13 minutes in win

Edey finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks across 13 minutes during Monday's 119-104 win over Dallas.

Edey started for the Grizzlies for a second straight game but didn't see more than 13 minutes on the floor, with Jay Huff taking those minutes during Monday's win against the Mavericks. This could be a telling sign, as the coaching staff could be losing confidence in the Purdue product's ability to make an impact as a starter, especially with Huff's ability to stretch the floor with his outside shooting.