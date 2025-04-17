Zach LaVine News: Drops 20 in loss to Dallas

LaVine ended Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Dallas with 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and nine assists across 44 minutes.

The 30-year-old wing had another good showing from beyond the arc, but it wasn't enough to keep the Kings' playoff hopes alive. LaVine drained at least four three-pointers in seven straight games to close out his campaign. Over 32 appearances with Sacramento following a midseason trade from Chicago, he averaged 22.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers. Sacramento will likely be looking to shake up its roster this summer, but it's hard to see LaVine being on the move again -- he has one year and $46 million left on his current contract, plus a player option for 2026-27 at $48.97 million.