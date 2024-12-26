Zach LaVine News: Drops 37 points against Atlanta

LaVine racked up 37 points (14-25 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 141-133 loss to the Hawks.

LaVine had scored just 28 points over his last two outings, but he bounced back Thursday with a game-high 37 points, 21 of which came from beyond the arc. It was LaVine's sixth 30-point outing of the regular season, but it wasn't enough as Chicago blew a 21-point lead and were outscored by 25 points in the fourth quarter. Since Dec. 1, LaVine has averaged 22.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting (including 49.3 percent from three on 7.9 3PA/G), 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game.