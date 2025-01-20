Fantasy Basketball
Zach LaVine headshot

Zach LaVine News: Fills stat sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 10:25am

LaVine totaled 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to Portland.

The Bulls suffered a surprising defeat Sunday, but LaVine still posted a solid stat line, as the veteran continues to play at an extremely high level with the Feb. 6 trade deadline only a few weeks away. LaVine has scored at least 25 points in eight of his 10 appearances this month, averaging 28.6 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.

Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
