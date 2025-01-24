Zach LaVine News: Goes for 24 points in defeat

LaVine registered 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 131-106 loss to Golden State.

LaVine surpassed the 20-point mark for the third straight contest, and he's achieved that feat in 10 of his 12 appearances this month. The star forward has been Chicago's most reliable scoring weapon over the last few weeks, both from a statistical and a consistency-based perspective, and he might experience an uptick in his usage rate if Coby White (ankle) misses extended time.